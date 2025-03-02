Bernie Sanders: Calls for Zelensky to Resign Are ‘Horrific’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that suggestions someone other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should lead his nation was “horrific.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me start with Ukraine and that Oval Office meeting. The reaction continues to pour in, and you just heard me speak with House Speaker Mike Johnson. He left the door open to the possibility that it may be necessary for President Zelenskyy to resign in order to get to a broader peace agreement. Let me ask you this question, do you think that President Zelensky needs to resign in order for there to be a peace deal.”

Sanders said, “I think that is a horrific suggestion. Zelensky is leading a country trying to defend democracy against an authoritarian dictator, Putin, who invaded his country. I think millions of Americans are embarrassed, are ashamed that you have a President of the United States who says that Ukraine started the war, that Zelensky is a dictator. He’s got it exactly backwards. The people of Ukraine have lost tens of thousands of soldiers. Their cities are being bombed as we speak, and our job is to defend the 250-year tradition that we have of being the democratic leader of the world, not turn our backs on a struggling country that is trying to do the right thing.”

