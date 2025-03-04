CNN’s Hunt: Trump Address to Congress Incredibly Divisive, Partisan, Cruel

CNN host Kasie Hunt said during her network’s coverage of the presidential address to a joint session of Congress that President Donald Trump’s remarks were partisan, cruel and “incredibly divisive.”

Hunt said, “The bottom line here, the big picture this was an incredibly divisive speech. it was also an incredibly divisive moment. you saw the division on display from the democrats as well. that reflects an incredibly divided America and one that is still, you know, very much reeling from a series of economic challenges and our own challenges with the COVID pandemic. I think there’s still an element of of the things that that brought to our reality, to our culture, that we are not over yet, that is driving some of the division that was on display, but also the general kind of unhappiness and feelings of, you know, morass in the American, in the American public.”

She added, “Since I started doing it when George W. Bush was President of the United States, I don’t think I’ve ever seen something that was so pointed, so partisan not just in what the president was saying, but in the mood in the room, the sort of aggression, the occasional cruelty, the mocking, the laughter. it had a tone. I mean, these are usually moments for at least all of us to say, okay, i may not agree with you, mr. president. i may have differences on that policy, but we’re going to stand here at the top and we’re going to say this is about our union, right? The things that we all can get together on and there was none of that.”

