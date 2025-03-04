CNN’s Tapper: Trump’s Address to Congress Was a ‘Campaign Speech’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Tuesday on his network’s coverage of the Presidential Address to Congress that President Donald Trump gave a “campaign speech.”

Tapper said, “President Trump wrapping up his first address to Congress since returning to power. In moments, we’re going to hear the Democratic response from Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan but, uh, it was in some ways a campaign speech, Almost very if one thinks that normally State of the Union Addresses joint address to Congress end up being kind of laundry lists of legislation, uh, that a that a president wants. This was quite different in many respects. He talked about tariffs. He talked about the border. He brought in some cultural issues.”

He added, “There were some touching moments with Americans, one getting intoWest Point. One a 13 year old suffering from brain cancer being made an honorary Secret Service agent. It was disruptive. Congressman Al Green, Democrat of Texas, stood and yelled at the president and had to be escorted out. He, I believe, was saying that the president didn’t have a mandate to get rid of Medicaid. Many democrats made their displeasure with the president’s speech known by walking out or holding up signs.”

