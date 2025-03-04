Dem Sen. Warner: ‘Disgusting’ That Trump Is Not Standing with Democracies

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) claimed Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that it is “disgusting” that President Donald Trump is not standing with democracies like Ukraine.

Co-host Pamela Brown asked, “Is the United States on team Russia now?”

Warner said, “This has been a, you know, a two week streak. Remember a week ago last Monday, for the first time ever, America in the United Nations voted with with Russia, Iran, North Korea, Nicaragua denying who started the war in Ukraine. The whole world knows Russia started it. Now you’ve got these this effort after the breakout in the White house or in the Oval Office last week, where they kind of cut the knees out from under Zelensky pulling this aid. It sure as heck appears that Putin and Xi and authoritarian regimes around the world are seeing the, at least the American administration side with them more and more often. We’ve always stood with democracies. I think this is a sad day for democracies around the world.”

Brown asked, “Do you think the U.S. will stand with democracies?”

Warner said, “The actions of this White House speak loudly. They have cut off all aid to Ukraine, which basically puts them in league with the Russian brutal invasion of Ukraine. I think it is disgusting. I think it goes against 70 years of bipartisan consensus that we need to stand up against authoritarian regimes.”

He added, “This is a bad day for democracies around the world. and unfortunately, America’s leadership of those democracies is candidly being questioned in capitals around the world.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN