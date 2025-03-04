Dem Sen. Warner: Trump ‘Made Great, Great Progress on Border Crossings’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Claman Countdown,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) stated that President Donald Trump has “made great, great progress on border crossings. That’s something we ought to celebrate.” And stated, “On the border, I give him good marks.” But he’s critical of the Trump approach on prices and the tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Warner said [relevant remarks begin around 4:25] that during Trump’s speech before Congress, “I’m probably not going to be jumping up, applauding a lot. But I owe him his due as a President to lay out — and if he’d come in and done things, like, the President’s made great, great progress on border crossings. That’s something we ought to celebrate. But basically declaring economic war on Canada and Mexico and to see the price effects at the same time that we’re walking away from the traditional support for democracies around the world, that’s not about lowering grocery prices.”

He added, “I believe President Trump got elected because of the border and trying to lower prices. On the border, I give him good marks. On lowering prices, I think you’re going to see the absolute opposite over the next 30 days.”

