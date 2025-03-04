Karine Jean-Pierre: Trump Taking Control of White House Press Pool ‘Is State TV’

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump’s actions against the White House press pool since taking office are like an authoritarian regime’s state TV.

Jean-Pierre said, “If you look at the Associated Press, they are the oldest wire in the press briefing room. And you think about journalists, you think about the reason they’re in the press briefing room, you think about the reason they’re in the pool, it’s called a protective pool, there are 13 members of the pool — I’m trying not to get too wonky here — and their job is to provide unbiased information to the American people because the American people deserve that. And when the White House press team decides to step in and override the White House Correspondents’ Association, who — they have the job of doing that, then what we’re looking at is state TV. What we’re looking at is what Russia is doing. What we’re looking at is what North Korea is doing. And we are doing — they are attacking the fiber of the freedom of the press. They are destroying it because they want to be covered in a friendly way.”

She added, “Other countries are wondering, what are we saying as the United States? What is it that we want to do? And it is an exercise of democracy. It is the cornerstone of democracy, the freedom of the press. It is the Fourth Estate, and we are supposed to be leading that as the most powerful country in the world.”

