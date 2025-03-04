MSNBC’s O’Donnell: Musk Could Pay for All of USAID Himself and ‘Show Us How to Do It Right’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” host Lawrence O’Donnell stated that “Elon Musk himself, personally, could pay for the entire budget of USAID, the entire budget, by himself, without missing that money at all, and easily, easily pay for all of the life-saving work that USAID does.” And “He says USAID isn’t doing it right, but why doesn’t he just step forward and show us how to do it right with his own billions? That, of course, will never happen.”

O’Donnell said, “So, one of the ugly truths of this is that, unlike anyone else in the history of the federal government who’s ever advanced any form of spending cuts, Elon Musk himself, personally, could pay for the entire budget of USAID, the entire budget, by himself, without missing that money at all, and easily, easily pay for all of the life-saving work that USAID does. But he hasn’t stepped up to do that.”

He continued, “He says USAID isn’t doing it right, but why doesn’t he just step forward and show us how to do it right with his own billions? That, of course, will never happen. And they’re trying to keep the concentration on anything but the life-saving work that USAID does.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett