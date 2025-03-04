Ontario Premier Ford: Trump Tariffs Making Stock Market Go Down Faster Than U.S. Bobsled Team

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on Canada is making the stock market go “downhill faster than the American bobsled team.”

Ford said, “Canadians love Americans. We love the U.S. It’s one person that’s causing these problems. I’ve talked to senators and Congress people and governors, Republicans and Democrats, not one of them agree with him. I’ve talked to business CEOs of the largest companies they totally disagree with us. President Trump ran on a mandate to lower costs, to create more jobs. This is going to do exactly the opposite. The auto sector, we buy over 400% more autos than Mexico, 200% more than anywhere in the world. And you know, he put up a smoke screen. He keeps moving the goalposts. Well, the market is speaking loud and clear. The market is going to go downhill faster than the American bobsled team. And we’re going to continue seeing in the U.S. plants closing, assembly lines shut down. In the auto sector, they may last five, maybe eight, eight days before the parts that go back and forth across the border eight times. This is unnecessary. And we do have to retaliate, and I apologize to the American people. It’s not you; it’s your president who’s causing this problem.”

He added, “I’ve never seen patriotism run so wild across our country, right down to the grocery aisles. People refuse to buy American products. This is not right. We love America. We love the people. And the president needs to be stopped.”

