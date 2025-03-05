Busted: Unhinged Maddow, Wallace Didn’t Know DJ Daniel Had Been Honored by 870+ Police Departments

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about DJ Daniel and some of the reaction his recognition during President Trump’s speech on Tuesday received from MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace.

Marlow said that Maddow hasn’t criticized the other times Daniel was sworn into other departments, “DJ set a goal of getting sworn into 100 police departments when he was initially given five months to live. He’s done it 870 times, all over the world, including in Italy. So, he gets sworn into the U.S. Secret Service, this was not [an] original Donald Trump [idea]. Trump did the stagecraft. That was brilliant. … But they didn’t even have the basics on this story.”

