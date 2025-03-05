Schiff: Trump Using Tariffs to Get Others to Do More on Border, Fentanyl Is Victimhood

During an interview that took place during NBC’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s speech before Congress, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responded to a question on President Donald Trump using tariffs to try to get other countries to do more about illegal immigration and fentanyl by saying that Trump’s rhetoric on the subject “reminded me that he views the whole world through the prism of victimhood.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “What about his argument, though, he says, look, these countries are taking advantage of the United States. He says that these tariffs are necessary, not just to deal with people who are coming across the border illegally, but also to deal with the flood of fentanyl — now, of course, that’s largely happening in China, we’re not seeing that in Canada, for example, at all [at] the same levels — but does he have a point that the United States needs to get tougher in terms of its tariff policy in order to send a message?”

Schiff answered, “First of all, when he was talking about America as the victim of all these other countries, really, he reminded me that he views the whole world through the prism of victimhood. This born into wealth guy considers himself the biggest victim. He considers America nothing but a victim. For a party that decries victimhood, I’ve never seen so much appeal to being victims. The United States is the most powerful country in the world. We’ve incredibly — been incredibly benefited by this international rules-based order that we helped to create, the alliance with NATO has been incredibly beneficial to our own security. He is tearing all of that down. He’s picking fights with our allies, like Canada, like Ukraine. And for what? What does it serve the United States? It doesn’t.”

