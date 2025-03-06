Alex Marlow: After Losing the Youth Vote, Democrats Attack Young People for Cleaning Up Gov’t Waste

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s (D-MI) response to Trump’s speech before Congress.

After playing part of Slotkin’s speech where she mentioned DOGE employees, Marlow said, “[S]he’s insulting these guys because, oh, they’re 20-year-olds, as if that’s a bad thing. There [are] a lot of 20-year-olds in our armed forces who protect us, first of all. So, it doesn’t make you a bad person, just for being 20. But…she’s attacking the youth. So, the Democrats think that, after losing the youth vote — and if they didn’t lose it overall, they certainly lost massive amounts of ground, and they’re losing more ground…and her retort is that 20-year-olds should not have a right to look for government waste. … Democrats do not believe that, if you’re 20 years old, you should be able to use technology to figure out where there’s waste in government. So, that’s their official position, insulting 20-year-olds for wanting to clean up waste, fraud, and abuse.”

