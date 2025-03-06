Alex Marlow: Democrats Suddenly Care About Computer Servers 9 Years After Crooked Hillary Wiped Hers

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the Democratic response to Trump’s speech before Congress by Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

After playing part of Slotkin’s speech where she referenced DOGE, Marlow stated, “[N]ow they care about your own computer servers? After years and years saying that we should not talk about Hillary Clinton’s emails, … where she had her own computer servers that he had set up, intentionally, to hide classified information and then she wiped it with BleachBit or whatever, and then lied about it to the Congress…and we were told not to care. And then now that Musk has got some servers, now, we’re supposed to care?”

