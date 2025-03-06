Alex Marlow: Gavin Newsom Is Transitioning into ‘Mr. Moderate’ to Inoculate Himself from His Disastrous Record

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” “Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stating that biological men shouldn’t play women’s sports and said that Newsom is just trying to pivot away from his left-wing record in California.

Marlow stated that Newsom is “pivoting from the worst moments of his horrible tenure as my Governor, starting with the trans stuff, where California’s been at the forefront of the gender experimentation on children.”

He added, “Newsom also acts like he’s working with ICE. We’ve had an open border my entire life. He was very respectful of Charlie’s faith. Newsom blocked people from having worship services in their own homes during the coronavirus. So, he’s acting like he’s Mr. Moderate, no, this guy is a true radical who allowed and signed a 50 billion-dollar bill to Trump-proof California.”

