Noem Says ICE Leakers Have Been Identified and Are Facing Prosecution

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed those within the Department of Homeland Security who were leaking Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) movements to potential illegal aliens facing possible deportation procedures had been identified and would be prosecuted.

“Are we finding the people that are tipping off and putting ICE agents’ lives in dangers, tipping off the people that you’re going to raid?” Fox News host Sean Hannity asked.

“I have a couple of them identified that are within DHS,” Noem replied. “And when I’m able to reveal that with the evidence, I’m going to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law, and I’m going to make an example out of them. And just on the way here, I got another notification of another leak. And I can’t do anything without it getting leaked, and that’s why we have to have so many ops all over the country all the time that it doesn’t slow us down. So that’s one of the things when I was in New York City today, I said to so many of our law enforcement officers, I said, listen, we don’t have time to kiss each other’s asses.”

“We just don’t have time to sit around, and we have to do everything we can every single day because we might have another Laken Riley tomorrow and wish we would have pushed harder and wish we would have done more,” she continued. “So these leakers, boy, they better watch out because we are putting just as equal effort into identifying them as we are these criminals that are out there raping and murdering people. As far as I’m concerned, these leakers are more dangerous because it’s a complete disregard for our law enforcement officers that are out there.”

