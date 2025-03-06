Stacey Abrams: Trump Is ‘Governing Like a Ponzi Scheme’

Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President Donald Trump was “governing like a Ponzi scheme.”

Abrams said, “He campaigned in promises and he’s governing like a Ponzi scheme. He is pretending that Americans are suckers and that they’re not going to remember that he promised to lower prices.”

She continued, “Instead he is taking money out of their pockets he is doing everything in his power to reward the wealthy and reward his cronies at the expense of the American people. And I just don’t think we are dumb enough to fall for it long term. I think what he’s hoping is that people will forget everything that you just played, that people will forget that he promised to lower egg prices, and instead we are facing lowered wages, or at least wages that aren’t moving. And we are watching communities react in very visceral terms because they can’t afford Donald Trump.”

Abrams added, “We know in Georgia what is promised from these tariffs is that the average Georgia family, according to The Peterson Institute, will face rising prices, basically $1,200 more per year to live in the United States, to live in the state of Georgia. And that’s part of the reason they are reacting by attacking folks like me, those of us who are doing the work of actually delivering on the promises of what should be, not the Ponzi scheme that he’s trying to create.”

