Dershowitz: ‘Barnard Is Not a Real School’, It’s a Bunch of ‘Fake’ Programs that Should Lose Funds

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz stated that Barnard College “is not a real school. It’s just a collection of programs that are radical.” And “until all funding is cut off for all of these fake university programs, we’re going to see a continuation of this anti-Americanism.”

Dershowitz stated that “unless something is done about their virulent antisemitism, and it’s not just antisemitism, it’s anti-Americanism. These folks, in their banners, they’re calling for war, not only against Israel, but against the United States. But, — for example, Barnard is not a real school. It’s just a collection of programs that are radical. Here, for example, is the website of one of those groups, and this is the university itself, on its website, saying, ‘Smash the white supremacist heteropatriarchy’. And that’s what they’re teaching these students. They’re not teaching these students how to think critically. They’re teaching them what to think automatically. And so, this is the beginning. But until all funding is cut off for all of these fake university programs, we’re going to see a continuation of this anti-Americanism.”

He added, “I want to congratulate the Trump administration for a very, very good and important beginning, and I will help them continue to do this in whatever way they want me to help them continue to do this. But this is just the beginning. It has to apply to all these fake departments, whether they be racially or gender-oriented departments. They do not teach academics. What they do is they are advocacy, radical, anti-American, antisemitic, anti-Zionist, anti-Israel, anti-Western democracy.”

