Homan: Sanctuary Cities Are ‘Not Going to Stop What We’re Doing’

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Trump administration border czar Tom Homan pledged to continue his deportation efforts in spite of resistance from so-called sanctuary cities.

Homan told FNC host Sean Hannity that the Trump administration would exhaust its options, including possible lawsuits led by the Department of Justice.

“They’re not going to abide by it,” Hannity said. “What happens next, Tom?”

“Then, Pam Bondi sues him,” Homan replied. “We take him to court but he’s not going to get away. You know, we have to sit outside that jail every day 24/7. We’ll get our hands on him because New York City or any other sanctuary city is not going to stop ICE from keeping President Trump’s promise to — to eradicate every criminal illegal alien — every public threat illegal alien, every national threat illegal alien from this country.”

He continued, “We’ll get it done — the just sanctuary cities make it harder, they make it more dangerous, but they’re not going to stop what we’re doing.

