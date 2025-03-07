Hostin: Trump Presidency an ‘Existential Crisis,’ Dems Must Be Willing to ‘Fight and Die’

Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump’s second term was an “existential crisis,” so Democratic lawmakers must be willing to “fight and die.”

Discussing the ten Democrats who voted with Republicans to censure Rep. Al Green (D-TX) over his interruption during the president’s address to Congress, Hostin said, “They don’t know how to fight and be part of an opposition party. Representative Green gave them the example. The Democrats are not meeting the moment. It is very clear that Medicaid is on the table. It is very clear that Social Security is on the table. It is very clear that people will die. The Baby Boomers, the civil rights generation — they knew what they had to do. They were willing to fight and die for their rights. This generation of Congress, they are not meeting the moment. This is an existential crisis.”

She added, “They should be ashamed of themselves. They all should have walked out with him.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “I like civility in Congress and I think that when you are in Congress, we are not at a WWE wrestling match. This is not the House of Commons. This is the U.S. Capitol. The problem is, that this is not happening in a vacuum. We all remember when Joe Wilson the Republican Congressman who stood up against Barack Obama giving the State of the Union and called him a liar.”

