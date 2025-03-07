Karen Finney: Newsom’s Trans Sports Stance ‘an Obvious Gimmick’ to Look Moderate

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Political Commentator and former Clinton campaign adviser Karen Finney stated that California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) declaration that he opposes letting biological men play women’s sports “was such an obvious gimmick” to get headlines that he was breaking with the left.

Finney stated, “The thing that bothered me about the whole incident was it was such an obvious gimmick, right? He needed some headlines to say, Newsom breaks with the left, right? And so, — and what does he do? He picks, out of all the people that you could pick to try to say, hey, I want to talk to somebody who’s coming from a different perspective than me. It was such a gimmick. And to David’s point, — it’s like the thirstiness is dripping off of him, and it’s like, just stop it. It’s gross. And he’s using the left, basically, and these are the people who have had his back for a very long time, when they tried to recall him, actually. And I just don’t think — people are not going to take too kindly to it.”

She continued, “On the issue, what bothers me about it — I did college sports. I don’t think I would have felt it was fair if a trans person had — I rowed crew, I’m clear about that. But I would never — I think the conversation that he could have been having is, you don’t have to demonize people, you don’t have to demonize children who are trans and who are vulnerable and have high suicide rates, right? Instead of sort of gushing at Charlie Kirk about, oh, you weaponize it, why not take a stand?”

Host Kaitlan Collins then asked, “So, you’re bothered by how he did it, not necessarily his argument?”

Finney answered, “Sure. I also just think it was so obvious. It was just disgusting, the whole thing, honestly.”

