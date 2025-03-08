Maher: Trump’s Right to Pull Some Funds from Columbia

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher praised the Trump administration for revoking $400 million in federal funds from Columbia University over antisemitism, but noted that the details of how the Trump administration handles the campus antisemitism issue will be key.

Maher asked his panel, “What does the panel think of Trump pulling $400 million in federal funding from Columbia University for failing to protect Jewish students from harassment?”

ABC’s “The View” co-host and CNN Political Commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin responded, “I’m for it. Listen, –.”

Maher then cut in to say, “Yeah, it went too far.”

Farah added that “the devil will be in the details.” And Maher agreed.

She further stated that people have the right to dumb positions, like being “a queer for Palestine,” which Maher also agreed with.

