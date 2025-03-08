Maher: Trump’s Way More Proactive on Gaza Hostages than Biden Seemed

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher agreed that President Donald Trump has been far more aggressive on getting hostages in Gaza freed than it appeared that the Biden administration was.

ABC’s “The View” co-host and CNN Political Commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin stated, “To give him some credit, I think that every time he does something chaotic that drives me crazy, like how he’s treating Ukraine right now, he then does something people really care about. He has been ten times more proactive on getting hostages back from Gaza than it felt like the Biden administration.”

Maher responded, “Right, right.”

Farah added, “That matters to people and it’s tangible.” And Maher responded, “Yeah, yeah.”

