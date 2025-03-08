McMahon: Influence of Foreign Money ‘Is Playing Into’ Campus Antisemitism

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon discussed antisemitism on college campuses and stated that there are “systemic issues” because “We keep seeing this over and over again,” and that “radical professors” and a failure of schools to engage in adequately thorough vetting of students are part of the issue, but she also thinks that the influence of foreign money is a factor.

McMahon began by discussing the Trump administration axing $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University over antisemitism on campus and stated that antisemitism has been an issue “over these past few years,” and has gotten worse since October 7. She added, “Now, this is not about free speech. This is about violence to students, attacking faculty. They need to call in the police. They need to get rid of this.”

She continued, “But, other than that, I think there are some systemic issues. We keep seeing this over and over again, why is that? We have radical professors on campus, they’re not really vetting the students who are coming in as much as they should be, what money is coming in from foreign influence? And all of that, I think, is playing into this.”

