Kim: ‘Offensive’ GOP Blocking Trans Females in Women’s Sports

Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it was “offensive” Republicans and President Donald Trump were blocking transgender females from playing in women’s sports

Kim said, “We want to make sure that these decisions are made by the communities whether it’s schools and and others that are the ones closest to us. And understand what we know is that we’re talking about a handful of people, a handful of athletes around the country. These decisions can be made in a way that doesn’t require the entirety of the federal government to come in on top of that. You know what I’ll just say to the American people here is that the Republicans, Trump in particular, he’s trying to make this about safety, but it’s not about safety and security of our kids. You know, I’ve got a seven year old and a nine year old. You know, if it was about safety and security, then maybe we would have seen Trump and the Republicans do something about the 330 school shootings that we had last year, which I’m terrified of having two elementary school kids, or about the 1 in 5 kids in this that goes to school hungry and isn’t able to have enough food in their stomachs to be able to get through the day.”

He added, “So it’s not about safety and security. It’s about politics and that’s what I find just so offensive about this. As someone who is worried about the state of our education system, and we see this right now at a time when, you know, the President Trump is about to try to initiative to gut the entire Department of Education and trying to damage what I believe is a common good in this nation when it comes to our education. So that’s something that I just really wanted to make clear. This is not about safety and security, it’s all about the politics.”

