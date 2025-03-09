Trump: Elon Musk Has ‘Done a Great Job’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” President Donald Trump dismissed naysayers who claimed friction between him and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk.

Trump gave Musk his vote of confidence despite opponents claiming he was “overstepping.”

“Look, the Democrats say that Elon Musk and DOGE are overstepping their bounds. You’re right. What Elon Musk and DOGE have been able to uncover is unbelievable,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Half of us did not even realize.

“And stop there,” Trump interrupted. “Because look — stop there. What he — you just said, what he’s done is unbelievable. Now, you could then add some, well, but what about the — he’s found hundreds of billions of dollars worth of fake contracts. And I read them, just a tiny portion of them, the other night, transgender surgery on mice, hundreds of — I mean, the money they’re spending on all of this stuff. The whole thing’s a scam.

He continued, “And you will find ultimately that the money that they sent comes back to a lot of the people that made those deals, OK? You’re going to find that. What he’s also done is made people realize how many people should be cut because, normally, you go in and you say, all right, cut 4% of your workforce. He said cut 50%, 60%, 70% — that’s a big thing. No, he’s done a great job.

