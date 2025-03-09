Trump: Under Biden, Zelensky Took Money Out of U.S. ‘Like Candy from a Baby’

President Donald Trump said on this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures” broadcast that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took money from the United States during the Biden administration “like candy from a baby.”

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “Let me go back to what happened in the Oval Office the other day. I call it a smackdown of Zelensky. It looked really rough, but at the end of the day, you might have your deal back. Was that all the art of the deal? What specifically ticked you off?”

Trump said, “Well, you know, he was able to, it was like taking candy from a baby, what he did. He’s a smart guy, and he’s a tough guy. And he took money out of this country under Biden, like it was so easy with that same attitude. I just don’t think he’s grateful. We gave him, in my opinion, $350 billion. Europe is in for $100 billion. We gave him $350 billion, and he’s talking about the fact that they have fought, and they have this bravery because somebody has to use the weapons. But without those weapons, don’t forget, I was the one that gave him the javelins that was able to knock down all the tights. Obama gave nothing. Look, if I were president, that would have never happened. You wouldn’t have had Russia going into Ukraine.”

