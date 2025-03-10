CNN’s Van Jones: Democratic Party Is ‘Screwed,’ This Is a ‘Nightmare’

CNN political commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones said Sunday on CNN’s “Newsroom” the current state of the Democratic Party was a “nightmare.”

Jones said, “Can we ask another question? Do I keep talking about my own party? Can we talk about Ukraine or something? No, look, man, we’re we’re we’re screwed. I mean, we don’t know, Democrats don’t know what to do. This is a nightmare. you know, somebody like Donald Trump, we thought we’d at least have Hakeem Jeffries in the speaker’s chair to hold him back. If we didn’t have Kamala in there to do the right thing.”

He added, “Listen, the Democratic Party is going through a massive set of internal crises. You have a party that got trapped two ways. one, defending a broken status quo that nobody likes because they thought that Donald Trump was going to make it worse. But when you’re defending the status quo, you’re going to lose. And then offending most people in the country, calling everybody sexist and racist and transphobic and every other name, and then saying, please follow us. That’s not a good strategy, folks. Defending a broken status quo and offending most of the country, turns out, is not as popular as my party thought it was going to be. And so it’s going to take a while for people to get it figured out.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN