Comer: If We Pass CR, DOGE Can Claw Back Waste

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) advocated for the continuing resolution and stated that the difference between government funding today and a year ago is that “we’ve got a lot of grant funds that have been identified, not only by Congress, but by DOGE and Elon Musk. The quicker we can get that continuing resolution passed, the quicker that they can go in there and claw some of this government money back.”

Comer said, “The difference between the — funding the government today versus funding the government a year ago is that Donald Trump’s president. We’ve got a lot of grant funds that have been identified, not only by Congress, but by DOGE and Elon Musk. The quicker we can get that continuing resolution passed, the quicker that they can go in there and claw some of this government money back. Some of these grants that the president mentioned in his address to Congress, some of the grants that Elon Musk has tweeted about, there’s still an opportunity to claw that back, and that’s billions and billions of dollars that can be saved.”

He continued, “The problem with the continuing resolution is that the Senate has to pass it as well. It has to be 60 votes in the Senate. So, the Democrats want to spend more money. Republicans want to spend less money. The compromise is flat spending, no increase in spending.”

Comer further stated that “if we don’t pass this continuing resolution, we’re not going to pass the Trump agenda, and the Trump agenda is going to be in the next bill, which is the budget reconciliation bill.”

