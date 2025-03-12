MSNBC’s Menendez: Violence Against Tesla Dealers Is ‘Protest’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Prime,” host Alicia Menendez reacted to President Donald Trump stating that, in her characterization, “he would label violence against dealerships domestic terrorism” by saying that “So, just to be clear, you protest a private company, you are labeled by this administration a domestic terrorist.”

Menendez said, “[Y]ou also, overnight, have this post claiming that protests at Tesla dealerships are illegal. He said today he would label violence against dealerships domestic terrorism. Now, you know I am judicious in how I play this sound, but I think you need to hear it from him.”

She then played video where Trump was asked, “Mr. President, talk to us about some of the violence that’s been going on around the country at dealerships. Some say they should be labeled domestic terrorists, because –.” And Trump cut in to respond, “I will do that. I’ll do it. I’m going to stop them. We catch anybody doing it — because they’re harming a great American company. … [L]et me tell you, you do it to Tesla and you do it to any company, we’re going to catch you and you’re going to go through hell.”

Menendez then reacted, “So, just to be clear, you protest a private company, you are labeled by this administration a domestic terrorist. You show up at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 with the intent to overturn a fair and free election, and you get a pardon.”

The graphic that displayed during the segment noted that the domestic terrorism remarks were a reference to violence, not peaceful protests, saying, “Trump says he will label violence against Tesla as domestic terrorism[.]”

