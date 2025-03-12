Video Shows Different Angle of High School Runner Who Hit Opponent with Baton Mid-Race

On Tuesday, the track runner who is accused of hitting another runner with a metal baton during a race, Alaila Everett, a senior at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, Va., showed ABC’s “Good Morning America” new footage that shows a different angle of the incident.

Everett said, “I would never do that on purpose. That’s not in my character.”

Discussing the video while acting out the incident, Everett said, “Her arm was literally hitting the baton until she got a little ahead, and my arm got stuck like this.”

During a previous interview with local ABC affiliate WVEC-TV, Kaelen Tucker, a junior from Brookville High School, said, “I just felt a bang on my head, and then I fell off the track immediately.”

After watching the footage, co-host Michael Strahan said, “I’m not going to make a decision either way.”

Co-host Robin Roberts said, “That was tough.”

