AOC Urges Senate Dems Not to Vote for ‘Dangerous’ GOP Spending Bill

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appeared on CNN’s “The Lead” Thursday to urge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) not to vote for a six-month stopgap spending bill.

Host Jake Tapper said, “You’ve been urging people to call their senators, tell them to vote no on cloture, which allows the bill to go forward for a vote of just a simple majority, and to vote no on the vote for a simple majority on the Republican bill. What do you say to the counterargument of, like, a government shutdown hurts the country, hurts the people you represent from Queens and the Bronx?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Absolutely. And that is why House Democrats have laid out a plan, as well as several Senate Democrats laid out a plan to keep government open for another 30 days as Republicans negotiate a deal with Democrats.”

She continued, “This continuing resolution codifies much of this chaos that Elon Musk is is wreaking havoc on the federal government. It codifies many of those changes. It sacrifices and completely eliminates congressional authority in order to review these impulsive Trump Tariffs that he’s switching on and off.”

She added, “I think that what we need right now is a United Senate Democratic Caucus that can stand up for this country and not vote for cloture and not vote for this bill. I think that our the strength that we have is in this moment, reconciliation. And all of these Republicans do not need Democratic votes for that. They need it for this. And so the strength of our leadership in this moment is going to demonstrate the strength of our caucus. I cannot urge enough how bad of an idea it is to empower and enable Donald Trump and Elon Musk in this moment. It is dangerous and it is reckless.”

Ocasio-Cortez concluded, “We have we have time between now and tomorrow, and I hope that individuals that are considering that reconsider it, I genuinely do.”

