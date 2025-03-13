Homan: ‘American People Have Demanded We Take Action — They Gave President Trump a Mandate’

On Wednesday, on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Trump border czar Tom Homan double-downed on his deportation efforts as New York State government authorities, including Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY), attempted to resist those efforts.

Homan told FNC host Sean Hannity voters gave President Donald Trump a mandate and that he intended to fulfill that mandate.

Homan said, “[T]here’s a meeting with the Republican legislation there in New York because the New York status laws. You know, you got Governor Hochul stood on national TV after NYPD officers were assaulted, saying she thinks criminal aliens should be deported. She said the same thing after a young woman was burned alive on a subway by an illegal alien. So she says, yeah, criminal aliens should be deported. However, when Mayor Adams meets me and wants to help us arrest criminal aliens, get us back on Riker’s Island, she goes down and tries to fire him. She’s got the green light law where ICE officers and CBP officers can’t get DMV data. When they pull a car over here, they don’t even know who they are because they can’t get data to DMV because she locked them out.”

“And if she says they need a warrant to get that data, and if they get the warrant get that data, what’s New York do?” he continued. “They notify the bad guy that we’re investigating him. So, I’m up here calling her out for sanctuary policies.”

“Well, I mean, tell me how that’s not aiding and abetting, and tell me about the supremacy clause,” Hannity said. “Is this not under the jurisdiction of the federal government?”

“It absolutely is, and that’s why Pam Bondi is suing the state of New York,” Homan replied. “We got Pam Bondi as the AG now. So, you know, New York’s going to have some issues, but the men and women like you just read the great numbers that came out. God bless the men and women of ICE and the Border Patrol — they put their lives on the line for this country every day. President Trump is committed to seeking the worst — the worst of the worst, the significant public safety threats and national security threats and you got a governor that doesn’t share DMV data with us, which helps us target these people, and she’s going to notify them we’re doing operation against them?

He continued, “I mean, the job’s already dangerous enough, and her actions make it more dangerous. Again, Mayor Adams is coming to the table, and she wants to fire him because he wants to make New York City safer against illegal alien crime. The American people have demanded we take action. They gave President Trump a mandate. President Trump’s going to keep his promise to the American people.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor