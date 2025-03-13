Schumer: Shutdown Would Let ‘Vicious, Nasty’ Musk and Trump Ruin Democracy

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the repercussions of shutting down the federal government would be worse than voting for the House funding bill.

He said the vicious “bastards” of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk will destroy democracy.

Schumer said, “Under a shutdown, it is the Executive branch, in this case Trump, Musk, DOGE and Vought who’s head of the OMB, who we all know are authoritarians, vicious, nasty who would have sole control over what is funded and what isn’t they get to determine what is an essential service. And they will just cut to smithereens far greater than in the CR bill, which is a lousy bill. Far greater than that what could be funded and what couldn’t? And there’s no recourse. You can’t go to court. This is a decision totally in the executive branch and so it would be devastating.”

He continued, “There’s no exit ramp. Anyone who wants the shutdown. I’ve asked them, well, how do we get out of it? Guess who it’s up to get out of it? Donald Trump, Elon Musk, DOGE. So it’s a horrible it’s too bad alternatives. And I respect people who actually want, you know, don’t want to vote for the CR it’s awful but with the alternative being a government shutdown, that’s even worse.”

Schumer added, “We have summed up in a sentence that they’re making the middle class pay for tax cuts for billionaires. It’s much, much better not to be in the middle of a shutdown, which to divert people from the number one issue we have against these bastards, sorry, these people, which is not only all these cuts, but they’re ruining democracy.”

