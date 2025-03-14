CNN’s Tapper: There Is ‘No Truth’ to Trump Attacks on CNN

CNN host Jake Tapper said Friday on “The Lead” that there was “no truth” to President Donald Trump’s claims of illegality regarding the news network during his speech at the Department of Justice.

Tapper said, “Let’s turn to our law and justice lead in breaking news this afternoon, a norm shattering speech at the U.S. Department of Justice. President Donald Trump, who has long railed against the politicization of the Justice Department, this afternoon came to the great hall of the DOJ and delivered one of the most political speeches ever given there by a U.S. president.”

During his speech, Trump said, “The American people have given us a mandate and really a far reach, just a far reaching investigation is what they are demanding into the corruption of our system.”

Tapper said, “Part of the order is also apparently include prosecuting those in the news media who do not cover him glowingly.”

Trump said, “I believe that CNN and MSDNC who literally write 97.6% bad about me are political arms of the Democrat Party, and in my opinion, they’re really corrupt and they’re illegal. What they do is illegal.”

He added, “Today, in front of a room full of DOJ employees and prosecutors, the president listed political opponents. We didn’t show you their names. And news media like CNN, we did show you their names that are providing not glowing coverage of him and suggested that we are committing crimes with no evidence and no truth to what he’s saying. Based on his remarks, President Trump does not seem to be opposed to the weaponization of the Justice Department. He seems to be objecting to someone else wielding that weapon. Now he has it, and who knows for whom he’s coming next.”

