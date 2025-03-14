Dem Rep. Golden: A Lot of Dems Have Just Gone ‘Into Full Resistance’ and Abandoned Self-Reflection

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) said that the Democratic Party hasn’t gotten closer to a cohesive message and strategy and cited his warning that after the Inauguration, many would just “shift into full resistance and stop focusing on what we’re getting wrong, what do we have to offer the American people, and where do we go forward from here so that we’re not in this situation after the next election.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “[D]o you believe that, now, 50 days into President Trump’s second term, your party, the Democratic Party, is any closer to finding a cohesive message and strategy for this moment?”

Golden answered, “No. In fact, after the election, when a lot of people like yourself were asking me to come on shows and talk about how the party would find a new direction, a stronger message, I warned that I thought, come Inauguration Day, a lot of people would move on, shift into full resistance and stop focusing on what we’re getting wrong, what do we have to offer the American people, and where do we go forward from here so that we’re not in this situation after the next election. I think it’s very important that Democrats not forget to focus in on ourselves, why the American people voted, not just for President Trump, but for a Republican-led Congress in both the Senate and the House. And we better figure it out, how to make the case to the American people that they want us there after the 2026 election, with a House majority, to offer a check on that uncontrolled Republican power that we’re seeing in action today.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett