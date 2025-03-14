John Nolte: Entitled Leftwing Crybabies Booing JD Vance Reminds Americans Why They Voted for Trump

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte discussed Vice President JD Vance being booed at the Kennedy Center.

Nolte said, “One of the things that has killed the left and then ushered in Donald Trump was stuff like what we saw at the Kennedy Center yesterday. And there was a time when the media could hide that…they can’t hide it anymore because Breitbart’s going to play it and it’s going to fire out all over social media. And I think the more people see what babies, what entitled crybabies these people are — I would never boo a politician. … And they all did it…and over nothing, over absolutely nothing, over Trump basically governing like a Democrat would have 30 years ago. So, I think it’s good, the public sees it and they say to themselves, I do not want these people in charge of me.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo