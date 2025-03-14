MSNBC’s Phang: Trump’s DOJ Speech Unprecedented, ‘Shameful Public Display’

MSNBC host Katie Phang said Friday on “The Beat” that President Donald Trump’s speech at the Department of Justice was an “unprecedented and shameful public display.”

Phang said, “We start today with an unprecedented and shameful public display by President Trump, revealing a new low in his corruption of the Justice Department and his attack on the rule of law. Trump going to the DOJ itself, which presidents almost never do, to the very place where the decision was made to investigate and prosecute him for his alleged crimes. He gave an hour long speech in which he called for his political enemies to be jailed, suggested that it should be, quote, illegal to criticize judges, and that it should be illegal to say that he lost the election.”

Trump said, “The people who did this to us should go to jail. A lot of the judges that I had, if you look at them, they take tremendous abuse. They take such abuse. And honestly, they’re a very simply they’re afraid of bad publicity. It should be illegal and it probably is illegal. Newspapers are really no different than a highly paid political operative. It has to stop. it has to be illegal. What a difference a rigged and crooked election had on our country. when you think about it. and the people who did this to us should go to jail. they should go to jail.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN