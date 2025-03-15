Maher: Bhattacharya Warned Against Lockdowns that Created a Lot of Distrust in Scientists

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said much of the lack of trust in scientists is due to the mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and President Donald Trump’s nominee to run the NIH, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya warned of the disastrous consequences of lockdowns.

After referencing poor polling numbers on trust in scientists, Maher stated, “So, the issue is, we’ve sort of lost our faith in what they tell us. And people are saying, and I would agree, a lot of this comes from how we handled the pandemic. Now, you don’t find that in the liberal media too much. They just blame the pandemic itself. Well, it wasn’t the pandemic, it’s the way they handled it. And this new gentleman we have who’s head of the NIH, Jay Bhattacharya, he was part of the group called the Great Barrington Declaration — that’s the piece they wrote — that said they were not for lockdowns, because they said the long-term effects are going to be worse, things like depression, anxiety, suicide rates, loneliness, obesity rates, people didn’t get screening tests, this is probably why excess deaths have gone up, even since the pandemic ended. Car crashes, that, to me is the most indicative, car [crashes]. For a long time, they couldn’t figure out, why car crashes? Because it just made people f*cking nuts, that’s why. People just got out on the road and went bananas.”

Maher then asked his panel what he thinks are the lessons of the pandemic.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett