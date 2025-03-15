Maher: Biden Was ‘Just Funneling’ Green Money to Groups that Didn’t Deserve It

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that environmental money spent by the Biden administration in its final days was “just funneling money to people who are not solving the problem.” And the groups that got the money “were not really environmental groups and they had no experience in doing it.”

While discussing the federal Department of Education, Maher said that while the department likely does some good things, “it also looks like some of these places are just funneling money to people who are not solving the problem.”

He continued, “I saw that story about the 20 billion that went out the door after Biden lost, the EPA — it wasn’t the EPA or was it the EPA — but there was 20 billion dollars that they shoveled to groups because Trump was coming and they were going to reverse all this stuff. And it supposedly [went to] environmental groups. And they were not really environmental groups and they had no experience in doing it. Like I said before, I care about the plastics. Do I think this money was going to get rid of the plastics in my brain? I do not.”

