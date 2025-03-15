Maher: Dems Doing ‘a Lot of Tiptoeing Back Away’ from Antisemitism Issue, Won’t Stand Up

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that “there’s a lot of tiptoeing back away” from the issue of antisemitism from Democrats “like, we just don’t want to go near it, as opposed to saying, well, actually, this is our friend in the Middle East who lives a life.”

While speaking with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), “[Y]ou were on the shortlist for vice president last time, Pennsylvania, and a lot of people said, well, the only reason he didn’t get it was because he’s Jewish, and there is a wing of this party that is very anti-Israel now, which is a big change in my lifetime. Because the Democrats used to be a very pro-Israel place, and then it all got switched around. Do you think that’s true?”

Maher continued, “And, is it — if you ran, if, wouldn’t you — somebody has to sort of, like, defend the Jews, like, outright? Because I just feel like there’s a lot of tiptoeing back away from this issue, like, we just don’t want to go near it, as opposed to saying, well, actually, this is our friend in the Middle East who lives a life.”

Shapiro responded to the question about being Harris’ running mate by stating both he and Harris had a personal decision to make and he likes being Governor but agreed with Maher’s assessment that there is an anti-Israel wing of the party.

