Maher: Emanuel, Newsom, Buttigieg Will Run in ’28, Are Already ‘Moving’ to Center

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that he believes former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, former Obama Chief of Staff, and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), and former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will run for president in 2028 and the three of them are either actively in the process of “moving to the center” or have already done so, but he’s not sure primary voters want that.

While speaking with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), Maher said, “Well, the way I see it now, if you’re running, and I think you are…and I think it’s good you are.”

He continued, “I like the field so far, Rahm Emanuel, I think is going to run, it looks like. Our Governor here, Gavin Newsom, I think is going to run. Pete Buttigieg, those are the people I see. And they’re all sort of on the same page, which is, the Democrats, they’re either people who are moving to the center, have moved to the center, they got the memo, I think.”

Maher then stated, “What I fear is the Democratic primary voter, who doesn’t want that kind of person, they want the firebrand.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett