Crockett on Schumer: Many Americans Want ‘Younger, Fresher Leadership’

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) claimed Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that many Americans want young, fresh leadership when asked if Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) should stay in his role.

Crockett said, “I understand that the American people are frustrated. Please believe many of us did not sleep because we were calling and trying to impress upon the Senators the importance of pushing back in this moment. As you saw, we had all but one Democrat in the House that voted for this. So that’s 212 Democrats in the House. And then you had the vast majority of senators vote for it or vote against it as well. And so the idea that Chuck Schumer is the only one that’s got a brain in the room and the only one that can think through all of the pros and cons is absolutely ridiculous.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Some progressive groups are calling for new leadership in the Senate for Democrats. Even House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is your leader. He was asked if he supports Schumer as leader of the Senate Democrats, and he said, “Next question. Do you think Senate Democrats should replace Chuck Schumer?”

Crocket said, “I think Senate Democrats have to sit down and take a look and decide whether or not Chuck Schumer is the one to lead in this moment.”

She added, “I definitely think that younger, fresher leadership may be something that many of us, not just depending on what part of the spectrum you’re on, but many Americans may be looking for, especially in the state of New York.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN