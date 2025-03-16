Whitehouse: ‘We Are in a Fight for Our Democracy Right Now’

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Donald Trump’s second term had become a “fight for our democracy.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARTHA RADDATZ: Let let’s talk about Senator Schumer. He did not want the government shut down because he felt that would not be good for Democrats either. So what is your reaction to what he did and how would Democrats deal with that now?

WHITEHOUSE: I think that he and the other nine colleagues of mine who made that decision made a very conscientious and principled decision after a lot of reflection. I’m not going to throw any of them under the bus for the choice that they made. When you understand how dangerous a shutdown is, it’s even more, sort of, understandable why they would feel that way. And so I think what we need to do is stop the intramural fighting and bleeding as quickly as we can. We are in a fight for our democracy right now, and if we’re having a fight in our dugout, we’re not out on the field, and the other team is scoring runs. So everybody needs to have their say. Everybody needs to you know respond to their own passions and emotions. But as soon as we can, we got to get back on the field and fight Trump and Musk and MAGA.