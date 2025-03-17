Kinzinger on Trump Declaring J6 Pardons Void: I’ll ‘Crush You in Court’

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead that he would “crush” President Donald Trump in court if the Justice Department brought charges against him for his work on the January 6 Committee.

Host Jake Tapper said, “You were pardoned. You didn’t ask for a pardon. It was preemptive just in case Trump’s Justice Department goes after you and other members of the January 6 Committee. What was your reaction when you saw Trump’s post last night, declaring your preemptive pardon void and vacant?”

Kinzinger said, “Well first off, I’m trying to figure out what he’s trying to distract from, because that’s what all this is always a distraction to try to get people’s attention. Or maybe he hasn’t felt like he’s gotten enough attention. But look, Jake. it’s like, bring it on. like, honestly. So you know, we had an election. I fought against Donald Trump. I wanted Kamala Harris to win. January 6 was a big thing, but America made a different choice. Fine. I’m ready to move on. I’m like, look, we made it very clear what happened on January 6. America made a decision.”

He added, “There is one person that’s obsessed about the six because he still has been basically deemed guilty in the court of public opinion, and that’s Donald Trump. And he can’t handle it. He obsesses about it. so my reaction to him is like, you know what? Then bring it. Sstop talking about it. Stop being all verbose. Stop pretending like you’re tough. Bring the charges then if you really want to do it because we will crush you in court.”

