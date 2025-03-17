Leavitt: Israel Consulted with Us on Gaza Strikes, We’ve Been Clear Hamas ‘Will See a Price’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to a question on whether Israel’s strikes in Gaza are the start of President Donald Trump keeping the promise to punish Hamas if they didn’t return all the hostages by stating that Israel consulted with the White House prior to its bombing in Gaza “and, as President Trump has made it clear, Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize, not just Israel, but also, the United States of America, will see a price to pay, all hell will break loose.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:00] “Let’s talk about the attack this weekend. NBC News reporting the U.S. killed 53 combatants, we’re talking about the Houthis, and, more importantly, the President also [threatened] Iran directly and the consequences will be dire, those were his words, if they continue to foment terror in the region. I would imagine that — and the President warned Hamas, if they did not return all the hostages, that the hostilities would begin. Israel is currently bombing Gaza as we speak. Is this the beginning, now, of the President fulfilling that promise?”

Leavitt answered, “Well, the Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight, and, as President Trump has made it clear, Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize, not just Israel, but also, the United States of America, will see a price to pay, all hell will break loose. And all of the terrorists in the Middle East, again, the Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas, Iranian-backed terror proxies, and Iran themselves should take President Trump very seriously when he says he is not afraid to stand for law-abiding people, he is not afraid to stand up for the United States of America and our friend and our ally Israel.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett