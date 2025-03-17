Stephen Miller: Andrew Weissman a ‘Degenerate’ Who ‘Should Never Be on TV’

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann was a “degenerate” who “should never be on TV.”

Discussing President Donald Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, Weissman said, “We are not at war with Venezuela. We are not at war with the gang that is the subject of the executive order. There is no invasion that is going on. You also have to show that the people you’re removing are actually part of that gang.”

Stephen Miller said, “Andrew Weissman is an absolute moron. He is a moron, and he is a fool, and he’s a degenerate. Andrew Weissman has devoted his career to putting innocent Americans in jail, taking away their civil liberties. He was involved in the Mueller coup against a democratically elected president, Donald J. Trump. Weissman should never be on TV anywhere. He should hang his head in eternal shame for what he’s done to this country. And now he’s up there shilling for people who rape and murder Americans. That’s who Andrew Weissman is.”

Miller added, “I will defend American lives working for President Trump, and Andrew Weissman can defend illegal alien rapists, terrorists, and predators.”

