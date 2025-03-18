MSNBC’s Maddow: Anti-Tesla Violence Is Just People ‘Who Don’t Support’ Musk

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” host Rachel Maddow stated that after “President Trump and his top campaign donor and the Attorney General, Pam Bondi, all started threatening Americans who don’t support Elon Musk’s car company, they started threatening people that they’d be hit with terrorism charges” people still engaged in protests at Tesla dealerships.

Maddow said, “Even after President Trump and his top campaign donor and the Attorney General, Pam Bondi, all started threatening Americans who don’t support Elon Musk’s car company, they started threatening people that they’d be hit with terrorism charges or that these — boycotting Tesla or protesting against Tesla was somehow specially illegal in a way that other forms of protests aren’t, which is nonsense legally, but they issued the threats anyway, even after those threats last week from Trump, from Musk, from Attorney General Pam Bondi, there were dozens and dozens and dozens of protests at Tesla dealerships all over the country this weekend.”

She added that the protests this weekend had “this simple and now, defiant message, just asking people, simply, if you drive a Tesla, please sell it, and if you own stock in Tesla, please dump it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett