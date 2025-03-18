Trump: I’m Not Going to Defy Court Orders, ‘You Can’t’

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” President Donald Trump said that he hasn’t defied any court orders and won’t do so in the future.

While discussing Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, James Boasberg, host Laura Ingraham said [relevant exchange begins around 8:30] the discussion around Boasberg is “leading people to wonder whether there are court orders that you will defy because you believe that the judge has no jurisdiction or there are political questions and not justiciable at all. And what would you say to that? Are there circumstances where you would defy a court order?”

Trump responded that he’s been through a ton of different courts, many of which he disagreed with, and “I never did defy a court order.”

Ingraham then asked, “And you wouldn’t in the future?”

Trump answered, “No. You can’t do that. However, we have bad judges. We have very bad judges. And these are judges that shouldn’t be allowed, — I think, at a certain point, you have to start looking at what do you do when you have a rogue judge? The Judge that we’re talking about he’s — you look at his other rulings, rulings unrelated, but having to do with me, he’s a lunatic.”

Trump added that he believes he’ll ultimately prevail at the Supreme Court in the deportation case.

