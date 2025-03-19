McCaskill: Trump Trying to ‘Disappear People’ Like Putin Does

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Wednesday on “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump was attempting to “disappear people” with the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelans from the United States to El Salvador.

McCaskill said, “Yeah, and let’s not forget there was a single judge in Texas that tried to say that Mifepristone could not be used anywhere, even in states where abortion was legal. And let’s not forget there was a single judge in Texas that struck down overtime minimum wage stuff that Biden put in place for federal contractors, one single judge. So, and here’s the thing, as you said Joe, it’s really important to remember this. That judge did not say that you cannot remove people in the country that are here illegally that have committed crimes. Never said that, never even came close to saying that. All this judge said was the president can’t just say I’m going to pick up a bunch of people and I’m going to tell you that they are an enemy force invading our country and put them on a plane, and put them in a prison in El Salvador. That’s not the way America works. That’s not the way due process works. That’s not the way the law works in this country.”

She added, “The idea that a court is holding this administration accountable to the law is something that everybody should be celebrating, regardless of your party, regardless of whether you’re left, right or middle. It doesn’t matter. We’ve got to make sure that people cannot be picked up and disappeared like his buddy Putin does. Like his buddy. He does like his buddy Xi does, like his biddy Kim Jong Un does. They do this? They disappear people and many times murder them. So we’re not going to go down that road. I don’t care how much the president screams irresponsibly about impeachment, there’s no way.”

