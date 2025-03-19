Raskin: ‘GOP Is Really at War with the Government of the People’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Prime” that the Republican Party was “at war with the government of the people.”

Raskin said, “The Republicans are in a full-blown attack on Medicaid. They want to cut $880 billion from the Medicaid program. Elon Musk has said Social Security, of course, is the big one. That’s the big target that they’re aiming for, and they are hollowing out all kinds of federal agencies and departments that the American people depend on, like NIH, which does the cutting edge medical research. And it’s now got swept up in their whole anti-science crusade. Same thing with, you know, the FAA. They sacked the director of the FAA on the first day of their administration, January 20th, because Elon Musk doesn’t like him, and they got rid of his top coterie. And what do you know? We have the first fatal airplane crash in 17 years, followed by a whole bunch of other collisions and near collisions that have taken place.”

He added, “So people are beginning to recognize that the GOP is really at war with the government of the people, and they don’t like the idea that the government is an instrument of the common good. They want to use it for the billionaires, and it’s a billionaires cabinet. And we saw who was sitting behind Donald Trump on his Inauguration Day. It was Elon Musk, and it was Mark Zuckerberg, and it was Jeff Bezos and behind them was a cabinet of billionaires. So, it’s a government that represents much less than 1% of the American people. And what’s happening in these town hall meetings across the country is extraordinary that the vast majority of Americans are turning out to say they want their government back.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN