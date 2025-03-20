Alex Marlow: The Left’s Lawfare Is ‘Top of Mind’ for Trump as an ‘Existential Threat’ to the MAGA Agenda

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about his conversation with President Donald Trump.

Marlow said, “[H]e is still very shocked, I think, by the way he was treated in between his two administrations with the lawfare. I think he sees the conspiracy to try to lock him up as still a massive problem. And this isn’t even touching on the stuff that’s happening now. … But I will tell you, that he’s even looking back and he has not…forgotten, it is still top of mind for him what they tried to do to him. He sees this as an existential threat to the country. And he knows all the people’s names, he knows what they did, and he knows that justice has not been served yet. So, this is a big thing. There [are] not any directives that were taking place. He didn’t say anything is going to happen to these people. There were no threats that were made. But, I can tell you, in terms of a mindset, that this is occupying part of his thinking. … I’m with him on this, 100%, not only about the past, but the future, because this group of people is the best shot at stopping Trump and his agenda going forward.”

